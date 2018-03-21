Motive Partners' New Innovation & Investment Centre to Serve as Catalyst for the Next-Generation of Financial Technology

Motive Partners' "European Innovation and Investment Centre" will focus on building the next generation of financial technology and boosting industry growth by building and partnering with market leading technologies

Canary Wharf Group and Motive Partners to position London as a leading financial technology hub

LONDONand NEW YORK, March 21,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Motive Partners, an investment firm focused on technology enabled companies that power the financial services industry, today announced the opening of its new "European Innovation and Investment Centre" in London, a 14,000 sq. ft. space that will facilitate and drive collaborative projects between financial institutions and emerging financial technology players to create new forms of enterprise-ready technology solutions for the financial services industry.

The space will be a physical home for financial technology companies and teams focused on strategy and innovation from large firms including Allied Irish Bank, Bradesco, Emirates NBD, Mastercard and Royal Bank of Scotland. The financial institutions will gain exposure to new ideas, products, and up-and-coming talent that will help deliver their long-term innovation strategies.

John Glen, Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister said:

"I am committed to ensuring that our financial services sector continues to stay at the cutting edge of emerging technologies. Motive's new Innovation & Investment Centre is another example of our how our flourishing world-class financial sector continues to thrive, grow and fuel our economy into the future."

Charles Bowman, the Rt Hon the Lord Mayor of the City of London commented: "London is an international hub of creativity in financial and professional services, with new and innovative fintech firms springing up here each and every day. Motive Partners establishing their European headquarters here is a reflection of this, and I look forward to watching the firm grow and applaud the positive impact they have across the UK, Europe and beyond."

Sir George Iacobescu CBE, CEO & Chairman of Canary Wharf Group commented:"London and Canary Wharf are the epicentre for a new era of financial services. Across the City and estate, we seek to create the conditions for companies to start, scale and transform the future of global finance through technological innovation. Motive Partners' commitment demonstrates the success of this model - it will now be a critical part of our future success."

Rob Heyvaert, Motive Partners Founder said:"Working with the various actors in the new financial services ecosystem to deliver the next generation is an important opportunity for us. Facilitating global knowledge transfer and engagement from firms of all sizes and a broad spectrum of talent is exactly why we have launched our European Innovation and Investment Centre. I look forward to working with the industry on our many exciting projects now and in the future."

Alberto Corvo, Founding Partner leading Motive Labs commented: "Acting as an industry R&D platform, I am proud to announce that our new Innovation and Investment Centre is dedicated to the development of new products and services that will contribute to the ongoing revolution in financial technology, benefitting from global best practice and ultimately help our partners reduce costs and create new services for their customers and consumers."

Motive Partners was founded by Rob Heyvaert, former Chairman and Founder of Capco; Stephen C. Daffron, former Global Head of Technology & Operations at Morgan Stanley and former CEO at Interactive Data Corporation; Alberto Corvo, former PwC Capital Markets Technology leader and Mike Hayford, former CFO of FIS and President & COO of Metavante.

Its recently announced Global Advisory Council (GAC) includes financial industry veterans Douglas Flint CBE, former HSBC chairman, Microsoft Chairman John W. Thompson, former US Economic Secretary Lawrence H. Summers and former Co-head of Technology at Goldman Sachs Paul Walker.

Other Partners at Motive include Alastair Lukies CBE, UK Prime Minister's Business Ambassador; Andy Stewart, former co-head of BlackRock Alternative Investors; Etienne Castiaux, former CTO of FIS, and founder of Clear2Pay; Frank Martire III, former Partner at Greenberg Traurig, LLP; Jim O'Neill, former head of M&A at Metavante and Senior Analyst at Celent and Scott Kauffman, former Partner at Oak Hill Capital.

More information on Motive Partners, its strategy and team can be found at www.motivepartners.com.

For more information please contact:

Alexa Bethell, Prosek Partners

+1 (646) 503 5699

abethell@prosek.com