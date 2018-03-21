Airea PLC shares skyrocketed by over 25% on Wednesday as the company paid out a 5p special final dividend amid the release of its final results for the 18 month period leading up to 31 December. Aside from the dividend, the AIM traded flooring company reported a loss before tax for the period of £1.5m, compared with a profit of £1.39m in the 12 months prior, as operating profits before exceptional items fell to £1.2m from £2m. Airea has proposed the closure of its residential carpets ...

