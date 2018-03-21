Foreign exchange service provider Alpha FX Group announced its audited full year results for the year ended 31 December on Wednesday, with revenue up 60% to £13.5m. The AIM-traded firm said its underlying operating profit was ahead 55% at £6.8m, while reported operating profit rose 29% to £5.6m. Its underlying operating profit margin for the year was 50%, down slightly from 51% in 2016, and on a reported basis was down to 42% from 51%. Underlying basic earnings per share were 31% higher at ...

