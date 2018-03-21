Kingfisher reported an 8% fall in annual profits on flat sales as chief executive Véronique Laury completed a second year of her five-year overhaul of the B&Q and Screwfix owner but remained very cautious about 2018. Sales of £11.7bn in the 12 months to 31 January were up almost 4% thanks to currency swings but down 0.3% at constant currencies or 0.7% lower on a like-for-like due to store closures as UK business endured a weak fourth quarter. UK and Irish LFL sales were up 0.6% over the year ...

