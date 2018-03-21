Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Louisiana-Pacific's Quarterly Sales Surged 29%; EPS Soared 207%

Stock Monitor: BlueLinx Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Louisiana-Pacific reported net sales of $711 million, up 29% compared to net sales of $550 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported number exceeded analysts' estimates of $634 million.

For Q4 2017, Louisiana-Pacific reported operating income of $155 million compared to income of $56 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the reported quarter was $199 million compared to $85 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Louisiana-Pacific reported Q4 2017, net income from continuing operations of $131 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $43 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP adjusted income from continuing operations for the reported quarter was $107 million, or $0.73 per diluted share. Louisiana-Pacific's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.58 per share.

For the year ended December 31, 2017 (FY 2017), Louisiana-Pacific reported net sales of $2.7 billion, up 22% compared to net sales of $2.2 billion in FY16.

For FY17, Louisiana-Pacific reported an income from continuing operations of $391 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, compared to income of $150 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for 2016. The Company's adjusted income for the year came in at $341 million, or $2.33 per diluted share

Louisiana-Pacific's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Siding segment reported net sales of $213 million, up 26% compared to $169 million of net sales in Q4 2016. The segment reported operating income of $45 million compared to $22 million in the prior year's same quarter. For Q4 2017, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for this segment soared 83% to $53 million compared to $29 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) segment reported net sales of $358 million, up 30% compared to $276 million of net sales in Q4 2016. In the reported quarter, the segment reported operating income of $136 million compared to income of $60 million in the prior year's same quarter. For Q4 2017, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for this segment was $153 million, up 107% compared to $74 million in Q4 2016. The increase in selling prices favorably impacted operating results and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations by approximately $92 million on a y-o-y basis for the reported quarter.

During Q4 2017. the Engineered Wood Product (EWP) segment's net sales surged 38%, totaling $92 million. The segment's operating income increased to $3 million in the reported quarter from a loss of $4 million in the prior year's same quarter. For Q4 2017, the EWP segment showed an increase of $8 million in adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations versus the year ago comparable period.

During Q4 2017, South America segment reported net sales of $41 million, up 20% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's operating income was $8 million for the reported quarter, up from $2 million in the year ago same period. For Q4 2017, the Company's adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in this segment was $10 million compared to $4 million from the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Outlook

Louisiana-Pacific is expecting housing demand to remain strong in FY18. The Company stated that it remains focused on growing its specialty products business and are committed to producing value-added products and solutions that deliver distinct value for its customers.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Louisiana-Pacific's stock slightly dropped 0.65%, ending the trading session at $28.85.

Volume traded for the day: 1.07 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 8.17%; previous six-month period - up 6.03%; past twelve-month period - up 17.90%; and year-to-date - up 9.86%

After yesterday's close, Louisiana-Pacific's market cap was at $4.17 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 11.33.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.80%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Building Materials Wholesale industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors