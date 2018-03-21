Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Omega Healthcare's Reported Better-Than-Expected Revenue and FFO Numbers

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) ("Omega Healthcare"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=OHI. Omega Healthcare reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 13, 2018. The health care real estate investment provided funds from operations (FFO) guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Omega Healthcare Investors most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=OHI

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Omega Healthcare' operating revenues for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, totaled $221.2 million compared to revenues of $234.5 million for Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $219.1 million.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017, Omega Healthcare recorded operating revenues of $908.4 million compared to operating revenues of $900.8 million for FY16.

For Q4 2017, Omega Healthcare's operating expenses totaled $152.0 million and consisted of $75.3 million of depreciation and amortization (D&A) expense; $63.5 million of impairment on real estate properties; $8.2 million of general and administrative (G&A) expense; $3.9 million of stock-based compensation expense; $0.9 million in provision for uncollectible accounts; and $0.2 million in impairment on direct financing leases. The Company had reported expenses of $87.8 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Omega Healthcare reported net income of $65.2 million, or $0.31 per common share, compared to net income of $129.9 million, or $0.63 per common share, for Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, Omega Healthcare's FFO was $159.2 million, or $0.77 per common share, compared to $171.5 million, or $0.84 per common share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter FFO included the impact of $3.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense; $0.9 million in provision for uncollectible accounts; and $0.2 million in impairment on direct financing leases. The Company's FFO had been comprised of the impact of $5.9 million in provisions for uncollectible accounts and $3.7 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Omega Healthcare's adjusted FFO was $163.7 million, or $0.79 per common share, compared to $180.4 million, or $0.88 per common share, for Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.77 per share.

For FY 2017, Omega Healthcare reported net income of $104.9 million, or $0.51 per common share, compared to net income of $383.4 million, or $1.90 per common share, for FY16.

Omega Healthcare's FFO was $444.3 million, or $2.15 per common share, in FY17 compared to $660.1 million, or $3.27 per share, for FY16. The Company's FY17 FFO included the impact of $198.2 million in impairment on direct financing leases related to the Orianna portfolio; $23.5 million of interest expenses related to debt refinancing; $15.2 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense; and $14.6 million in provisions for uncollectible accounts. Omega Healthcare's FY16 FFO had been comprised of the impact of $13.8 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense; $9.8 million in provisions for uncollectible accounts; $9.6 million of acquisition costs; and $2.1 million of interest refinancing costs.

For FY17, Omega Healthcare's adjusted FFO was $683.0 million, or $3.30 per common share, compared to $688.7 million, or $3.42 per common share, for FY16.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, Omega Healthcare completed approximately $40 million of new investments and $31 million in capital renovations and new construction. In the reported quarter, the Company sold 34 facilities for approximately $189.0 million in net cash proceeds recognizing a gain of approximately $46.4 million. Omega Healthcare also received $0.1 million for final payment on one facility mortgage. In addition, the Company recorded approximately $0.9 million of provision for uncollectible accounts, related to the write-off of straight-line receivables, resulting from 2018 expected sales.

During Q4 2017, Omega Healthcare recorded approximately $63.5 million of impairments on real estate properties to reduce the net book value of 32 facilities to their estimated fair value or expected selling price.

As of December 31, 2017, Omega Healthcare had 22 facilities, totaling $86.7 million, classified as assets held for sale. The Company expects to sell these facilities over the next few quarters. As part of its ongoing strategic asset repositioning program, the Company is also evaluating an additional $300+ million of potential disposition opportunities within its portfolio.

Outlook

For FY18, Omega Healthcare is forecasting adjusted FFO to be between $2.96 and $3.06 per diluted share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Omega Healthcare's stock declined 1.46%, ending the trading session at $26.96.

Volume traded for the day: 1.31 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.82%

After yesterday's close, Omega Healthcare's market cap was at $5.30 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 58.99.

The stock has a dividend yield of 9.79%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Healthcare Facilities industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors