Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Dova Pharma Inked Agreement with Fosun Pharma for Distribution of Avatrombopag in Mainland China and Hong Kong

Stock Monitor: BioDelivery Sciences Intl. Post Earnings Reporting

Fosun Pharma Industrial is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd ("Fosun Pharma").

Terms of the Agreement

Fosun Pharma Industrial will make an upfront payment, milestone payments, and a fixed transfer price to Dova. Fosun Pharma Industrial will have the right to exclusively develop and commercialize and to assist AkaRx with the registration of avatrombopag for chronic liver disease (CLD) patients with thrombocytopenia in mainland China and Hong Kong. Fosun Pharma Industrial will also support the development of avatrombopag for expanded indications in mainland China and Hong Kong.

Fosun Pharma has the Resources to Assist Dova with Avatrombopag's Marketing Authorization in China and Hong Kong

Commenting on the agreement, Alex Sapir, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dova, stated that Fosun Pharma is a highly qualified partner, and Dova is happy to work with them as it looks to expand avatrombopag internationally.

Alex added that Fosun Pharma is a strong pharmaceutical company in China and a growing international player. They have the resources and experience to assist Dova with the marketing authorization process in order to maximize the distribution of avatrombopag in mainland China and Hong Kong.

FDA Accepted Avatrombopag's NDA with Priority Review

In November 2017, the New Drug Application (NDA) for avatrombopag was accepted for filing and was granted Priority Review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dova sought FDA approval of avatrombopag for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with CLD who are scheduled to undergo a procedure. The submission was based on two identically-designed Phase-3 clinical trials - ADAPT 1 and ADAPT 2, in which avatrombopag met all primary and secondary endpoints with high statistical significance. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for an FDA decision is May 21, 2018.

About Chronic Liver Disease

CLD in the clinical context is a disease process of the liver that involves a process of progressive destruction and regeneration of the liver parenchyma leading to fibrosis and cirrhosis. CLD refers to disease of the liver which lasts over a period of six months. It consists of a wide range of liver pathologies which include inflammation (chronic hepatitis), liver cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

About Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag is a second generation orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist (TPO-RA) which is intended to address the limitations of other existing treatments for thrombocytopenia. Avatrombopag met all primary and secondary endpoints in two identically-designed Phase-3 clinical trials - ADAPT 1 and ADAPT 2. Dova holds the worldwide intellectual property rights to avatrombopag for all current and future indications.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Dova is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for rare diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. The Company's lead drug candidate, avatrombopag, is owned by AkaRx, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dova.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Dova Pharma's stock advanced 4.76%, ending the trading session at $26.19.

Volume traded for the day: 188.56 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 123.39 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 0.11%

After yesterday's close, Dova Pharma's market cap was at $675.96 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

