Technavio's latest market research report on the global arthroscopes market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global arthroscopes market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of orthopedic disorders is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The physicians use arthroscopes to view the joint area to detect, diagnose, and repair the joint tissues such as ligaments. These arthroscopes are well equipped with camera head that helps the surgeon to visualize and treat the disorder precisely. Arthroscopy is an MI surgery procedure that is used to repair ACL reconstruction, knee replacement, shoulder, ankle, elbow, and hip joints. The rising uses of diagnostic and therapeutic applications of arthroscope have led to the growing demand for different arthroscopes.

In this report, Technavio highlights technological improvements as one of the key emerging trends driving the global arthroscopes market:

Technological improvements

The recent advances in the designing and manufacturing of advanced arthroscopes have led to the increased demand and adoption among the end-users. Also, most of the arthroscopy techniques need advanced technological applications for effective surgical outcome. This has further been increasing the pressure on manufacturers to improve the design and incorporate innovative technological platforms in arthroscopes. Various improvements and innovations are taking place in the field of arthroscopy due to the growing demand for MI surgery techniques. For instance, athletic injuries are easily accessible and treated with the aid of arthroscopes. Similarly, advanced arthroscopes are used in surgical intervention and efficiently manage frozen shoulder (adhesive capsulitis), joint arthritis, and biceps tendonitis conditions.

"The vendors in the market have been continuously innovating and improving the design, focus, resolution, and reliability of the arthroscopes. Such innovations have led to the increasing adoption of arthroscopic knee surgery, arthroscopic partial meniscectomy, and many other musculoskeletal diseases. The vendors are providing rigid and flexible video arthroscopes with camera systems that provide significant advantages. Arthroscopes with multi-angle, high resolution, and chip-on-the-tip technologies are in high demand," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices

Global arthroscopes market segmentation

This market research report segments the global arthroscopes market into the following products (semi-flexible arthroscopes and rigid arthroscopes), end-users (hospitals, ASCs, and specialty orthopedic centers), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The rigid arthroscopes segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 91% of the market. This market is expected to post steady growth during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global arthroscopes market was dominated by the Americas, which accounted for around 49% of the market. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. In the Americas, North America accounted for a substantial share due to the factors such as the increase in the volume of orthopedic surgeries, rising demand for MI surgeries, growing technological advances in healthcare facilities, availability of reimbursements, and the presence of key vendors in the region.

