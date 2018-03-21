To accelerate its development and improve its competitiveness, Groupe PSA takes a new step in the strategic partnership with AISIN AW to produce 6-speed EAT6 automatic gearboxes in France, from 2020 onwards.

Valenciennes production plant will benefit of a production capacity of 300,000 automatic gearboxes per year.

Regulatory News:

To meet the increasing demand of automatic gearboxes, Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) has entered into a license agreement with Aisin AW in order to produce the EAT6 gearbox in France. Until now this gearbox was manufactured by Aisin and imported from Japan.

The competitiveness of the Valenciennes production plant, combined with its recognized know-how in the industrialization and production of gearboxes, have enabled Groupe PSA to invest in a new machining and assembly plant to produce these 6-speed automatic gearboxes, which equip the Peugeot, Citroën, and DS flagship models, as well as the Opel and Vauxhall models produced on the Group's platforms

The combination of the recognized skills of the Valenciennes production plant and the technological leadership of Aisin AW, will ensure the highest level of quality and performance of these 6-speed (EAT6) automatic gearboxes.

The investment made in Valenciennes is part of PSA's strategy of doubling the sales volume of models equipped with automatic gearboxes, thanks to a top level technology that meets the expectations of its customers.

After 15 years of perfect partnership in the development and supply of automatic transmissions, this license production agreement in France contributes to strengthen the strategic relationship between Aisin AW and Groupe PSA confirmed Yannick Bézard, Executive Vice President Purchasing for Groupe PSA.

