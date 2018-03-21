Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering innovative therapies to patients with kidney disease through the biology of hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York, NY; and The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on Monday, April 9, 2018, at 11:55 a.m. Central European Time, at the Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the company's website at www.akebia.com. To access the webcasts, please log onto the Akebia website at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcasts will be available on Akebia's website following the conferences.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on delivering innovative therapies to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com which does not form a part of this release.

