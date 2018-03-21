Please be informed that Agillic A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 22 March 2018.



Name: Agillic ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0060955854 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: AGILC ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 8,286,900 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 25 06 38 64 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 151244 ------------------------------------------------------------



ICB-klassifikation:



Code Industry ---------------- 9000 Technology ----------------



Supersector:



Code Super Sector ------------------ 9500 Technology ------------------





This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, Tofte & Company ApS



For further information, please contact Tofte & Company ApS on + 45 26 73 21 61.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=669591