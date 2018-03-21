

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched higher Wednesday morning ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.



Gold was up $3 at $1321 an ounce, having seen little movement over the past few weeks.



Analysts expect the Fed to raise interest rates by a quarter point and signal two more rate hikes by year's end.



Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell will meet the press after the rate decision is announced.



Traders will be paying close attention for clues about monetary policy and the Fed's assessment of the economic situation.



Markets may react with volatility if the Federal Reserve unveils any surprises today.



