Technavio's latest market research report on the global airport cargo rack and roller deck market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005563/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global airport cargo rack and roller deck market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global airport cargo rack and roller deck market will grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period. Preferences for establishing dedicated cargo terminals is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Traditionally, an airport consists of a cargo terminal and a passenger terminal. Nowadays, development of dedicated cargo hubs has gain importance owing to the increasing global air cargo trade. These dedicated cargo hubs are able to handle the largest freighter types and have outstanding infrastructure, including ground handling capabilities and advanced warehouse facilities. Dedicated freight operators and dedicated freighter aircraft provide customized offerings to the increasing global air cargo trade.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in conversion of passenger aircraft to freighter as one of the key emerging trends driving the global airport cargo rack and roller deck market:

Increased conversion of passenger aircraft to freighter

Freighter cabins are frequently transformed from old passenger transport aircraft. A broad top-hinged door on the fuselage, strengthened cabin floors, and absence of cabin windows are the prominent differences between freighter cabins and passenger transport aircraft. In emerging markets such as China, the demand for passenger-to-freighter conversion is expected to increase as the e-commerce sector is still growing.

"Factors that lead to the conversion of passenger aircraft to freighter are the possibility to keep an aircraft operational that is no longer suitable for passenger transportations, an economic advantage over new freighter aircraft, and modifications of fuel-efficient aircraft provide operational cost benefits," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on commercial aviation

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global airport cargo rack and roller deck market segmentation

This market research report segments the global airport cargo rack and roller deck market into the following applications, including warehouse terminal and freighter aircraft and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The warehouse terminal segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 60% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global airport cargo rack and roller deck market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 41%. The initiatives undertaken by regional aviation agencies to establish new airport terminals in response to the increasing passenger and cargo traffic was the primary reason for its dominance. By 2022, APAC will continue to dominate the market and register an increase of nearly 3%.

Globally, new-generation airport cargo handling equipment has gained importance from airport operators and other associated stakeholders. The airport cargo support service providers are keen on investing in systems and equipment that can ensure superior operational capabilities on the ground.

Technavio's best deals of the month!

Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from

12th March for a limited period.

OR

Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005563/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com