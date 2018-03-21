Landmark Lending is Named as a Diamond Certified Mortgage Lender

Landmark Lending Offers Residential Mortgage Loans and Refinancing in the Bay Area

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / The founders of Landmark Lending, a company that offers a variety of loan-related services for the mortgage industry, are pleased to announce that they were recently named a Diamond Certified mortgage lender.

To learn more about Landmark Lending and the services that they offer, and/or to contact Senior Loan Advisor Ricky Walters for assistance, please visit http://www.landmarklendingnetwork.com/contact/.





As a company spokesperson noted, Landmark Lending is now one of only three Diamond Certified mortgage lenders in the Bay Area. The company, which offers mortgage loans and refinancing, is located in Pleasanton, California.

The fact that Landmark Lending has been named a Diamond Certified mortgage lender will not surprise the many satisfied clients that have worked with the company over the years. Since they first opened in 2001, Landmark Lending has earned a well-deserved reputation for their expertise and caring manner.

From first time home buyers who are ready to stop paying rent and buy a home and those who wish to refinance their current home mortgage to one with a better interest rate, to people who are looking for an experienced mortgage broker, Landmark Lending is a one stop shop.

"Realtors are especially savvy in knowing if the loan agent you are working with is knowledgeable in their field," the spokesperson noted, adding that having a mortgage broker in Pleasanton that knows how to best communicate with a realtor can significantly reduce stress for the buyer, seller, and all agents involved.

"We keep you and your realtor up to date so we can make sure that we close on time."

In addition, because the friendly and experienced team from Landmark Lending understands that home buyers must sort through a huge amount of information when buying and financing a home, they are ready, willing and able to help their clients to understand the entire process so they can make educated decisions.

About Landmark Lending:

Landmark Lending has been serving California mortgage loan clients since 2001. Located in the beautiful city of Pleasanton, Landmark Lending provides a variety of loans for the mortgage industry. Regarded as one of the top mortgage lenders in the Bay Area of California, they specialize in providing solutions for home owners and future home owners through wise planning and sound advice. For more information, please visit http://www.landmarklendingnetwork.com/.

Landmark Lending

4900 Hopyard Road, Suite 100

Pleasanton CA 94588

Contact:

Ricky Walters

rwalters@landmarklendingnetwork.com