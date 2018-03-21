

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to rise Wednesday morning after industry data showed a surprise drawdown in U.S. oil inventories.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a draw of 2.739 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending March 16. Analysts were anticipating a build of 2.556 million barrels in crude oil inventories.



Diminished output from Venezuela and Middle East tensions are also driving oil prices higher. Saudi Arabia is threatening an arms race with Iran.



WTI light sweet oil was up 50 cents at $64.04 a barrel, edging back toward multi-year highs.



The EIA is out with the government's inventories report this morning at 10:30 am ET.



