Midea Residential Air Conditioner Division (RAC) of Midea Group, a world-leading technology group celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, unveiled an innovative smart air conditioner "AirX" at Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) in Milan on March 13. It is the world's first microclimate home air conditioner and the world's first "room air conditioner" in its true sense.

This next-generation air conditioner comes with the most sophisticated room air quality monitoring system, offering customers with intuitive room air quality control in various aspects. Equipped with multiple high-precision sensors and 10.1" TFT screen display, the system can effectively monitor the invisible air in real time.

Utilizing DC top level energy efficiency, AirX can adjust room air quality in five dimensions and easily solve all air environment problems with one machine only.. Outdoor fresh air importation allows it to simulate the natural air and provide customers with the most comfortable and customized fresh air experience at home.

"Since this next-generation air conditioner is able to adjust the indoor air environment from temperature, humidity, airflow feeling, cleanness to freshness, it can provide systematic air environment solutions catering to various family needs," said Midea RAC researcher. "We address our consumers' pain points, allowing them to create their own fresh and healthy home air at a time when outdoor air quality may worry them."

Together with AirX, Mideaalso showcased other themed exhibition areas at MCE, namely inverter technology, silky cool, ultimate smart and V6 commercial, allowing exhibitors and visitors to comprehensively experience Midea's latest technology and products.

Midea believes that AirX, as the world's first microclimate home air conditioner, will show its epoch-making impact once it hits the market, for it will not only refresh consumers' expectation towards a healthier lifestyle, but also trigger a new round of product upgrades in the air conditioner industry.

