

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actuant Corp. (ATU) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $7.65 million, or $0.13 per share. This was up from $6.61 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $275.17 million. This was up from $258.87 million last year.



Actuant Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $7.65 Mln. vs. $6.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.13 vs. $0.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q2): $275.17 Mln vs. $258.87 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.33 - $0.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $300 - $310 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.10 Full year revenue guidance: $1.140 - $1.160 Bln



