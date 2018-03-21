Ubicquia Announces Ubihub, Industry's First Streetlight Gigabit Switch

And Launches New 3rdParty Sensor Certification Program

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Connect,Ubicquia, the global leader in simply smart, simply connected network and IoT platforms for smart cities, announced today the launch of Ubihub, the industry's first streetlight-powered gigabit switch. In addition, the company announced Ubicquia's 3rd Party Sensor Certification Program, which together with the Ubihub provides municipalities with the ability to easily deploy backhaul, commercial grade sensors and a comprehensive API set for data access. Ubihub, along with the recently announced Ubicell and Ubimetro products from Ubicquia will be demonstrated in Booth #401 at the Smart Connect Conference in Kansas City, March 26-29th.

Ubihub is a next generation gigabit switch that is compatible with the NEMA socket on more than 300 million streetlights globally, and designed specifically for smart city network and IoT applications. Ubihub has two POE/POE+ ports for connecting and powering any POE device including cameras, digital signage, and includes connections for fiber, Ethernet and broadband PLC backhaul. Ubihub is backward compatible with all current Ubicell Communication, Public WiFi and Edge Processing modules.

"Our new Ubihub NEMA socket-compatible Gigabit switch has been developed with input from our customers across the globe. Our customers want to leverage their existing streetlight infrastructure to easily connect cameras and 3rd party sensors, and provide gigabit speed backhaul for public WiFi, surveillance and other high bandwidth applications," said Ian Aaron, Ubicquia CEO.

"Our new 3rd Party Sensor Certification Program is focused on making it truly plug & play for cities to deploy cameras and edge processing applications from leading vendors to the best commercial sensors for air quality, weather, soil monitoring and more. From out of the box connectivity to integration into our open APIs, this is just another example of how we are working to take smart city network and IoT deployments from pilots to scale," added Aaron.

To certify and ensure your sensor is truly plug & play with Ubicquia's Ubicell and Ubihub, please contact our 3rd Party Sensor Certification Program at sensors@ubicquia.com. Or, to set up a meeting with us at Smart City Connect or for more information on Ubicquia please contact sales@ubicquia.com.

About Ubicquia

Ubicquia oï¬€ers municipalities, utilities and mobile operators a cost-effective and expandable platform for deploying smart city, broadband and small cell services. The company's Ubicell product line is NEMA socket compliant and compatible with more than 300 million streetlights globally. To learn more about how Ubicquia can make your city simply connected and simply smart, contact us at sales@ubicquia.com.