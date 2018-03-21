Celebrate 150 Years of Balboa Park and Save Money with the Go San Diego Card

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This year marks the 150th anniversary of San Diego's culture and attractions hub, the world-renowned Balboa Park - and visitors to southern California can make the celebrations extra special by saving time and money with the Go San Diego Card (www.gosandiegocard.com).

In 1868 the City of San Diego reserved 1,400 acres of land for what was to become Balboa Park, now the city's undisputed heart and home to many of its must-see museums and tourist attractions. Thirteen of them are included on the Go San Diego Card, an all-inclusive sightseeing pass for the city and surrounding area which enables visitors to save more than 50 per cent on normal entry prices.

Priced from $94 per adult and $89 per child (aged 3-12) for a one-day pass, the Go San Diego Card is an all-in-one ticket that offers access to more than 40 attractions, museums and tours overall. It comes complete with a downloadable guidebook and fast-track entry at several attractions, including Balboa Park's San Diego Zoo.

All attraction and tour entry costs are included in the one-off price of the pass, enabling visitors to choose as they go and make significant savings on gate prices. On a two-day Go San Diego Card, costing $139 per adult, visitors could save $153 when experiencing four major attractions (San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Knott's Berry Farm and LegolandCalifornia).

Featured Balboa Park attractions include:

San Diego Zoo

Get up close and personal with over 4,000 rare and endangered animals and 650 unique species and subspecies at San Diego's most popular attractions.Gate price is $54, but entry is included with the Go San Diego Card.

San Diego Air and Space Museum

Stand beneath a model of the Montgolfier Brothers' balloon of 1783, follow the story of flying to the modern day, then be part of a jetpack ride or trip to the moon inside the unique 3D/4D Zable Theater. Gate price is $19.75, but entry is included with the Go San Diego Card.

San Diego Natural History Museum

Explore southern California's natural history, from fossils and dinosaur bones to rare books and live animals.Gate price is $19, but entry is included with the Go San Diego Card.

Model Railroad Museum

At 27,000 feet, San Diego's model railroad exhibit is the largest in the world, with four separate massive operating scale modelled layouts depicting the historic railroads of the American Southwest.Gate price is $11, but entry is included with the Go San Diego Card.

Mingei International Museum

Featuring more than 26,000 objects from 141 countries spanning the 3rd century BC to the present day, this museum explores human nature and history from all eras and cultures of the world.Gate price is $10, but entry is included with the Go San Diego Card.

Outside Balboa Park, other experiences offered with the Go San Diego Card include harbor and whale-watching cruises, biking and kayaking tours, unlimited rides while visiting the city's Belmont Park boardwalk entertainment area, entry to San Diego Zoo Safari Park and admission to top theme parks such as LEGOLANDCalifornia. The pass grants admission to as many included experiences as the visitor wishes during its lifespan.

Visitors purchasing a three-, five- or seven-day pass also gain access to their choice of one of three premium experiences: a two-hour Speed Boat Adventure (normal gate price $69.90), a two-day hop-on/hop-off Old Town Trolley ticket (normally $79.90) or Sea World San Diego (normally $89.99). A three-day Go San Diego Card is priced at $209 per adult and $189 per child.

The Go San Diego Card is available for purchase at www.gosandiegocard.com. Customers receive their pass via email and can then choose either to print their pass at home, or use it on their smartphone via the free Go City Card app.

Also included is a free downloadable guide with detailed information on the included attractions and a map to help with itinerary planning. Extra discounts on selected dining, shopping and entertainment enable visitors to make even more of their visit to San Diego.

For more information, please visit: www.gosandiegocard.com