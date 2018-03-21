Press Release

21 March 2018

Immunicum AB: Invitation to Investor Events

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel, immune-priming cancer treatment against a variety of solid tumors, announced today that the Company will host two investor events in April. At both events, Carlos de Sousa, CEO of Immunicum, will give the current corporate presentation and he and other members of the Immunicum leadership team will be available for a question and answer session.

Stockholm

Date: Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Time: 18:00 - 20:00 CET

Location: Citykonferensen Ingenjörshuset

Room: Styrelserummet

Malmskillnadsgatan 46

111 84 Stockholm

Gothenburg

Date: Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Time: 18:00 - 20:00 CET

Location: First Hotel G

Restaurant Orkidé

Nils Ericsonplatsen 4

411 03 Gothenburg

To register to attend the events, please send an email to events@immunicum.com (mailto:events@immunicum.com) with your full name and the selected location (Stockholm or Gothenburg).

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52

E-mail: info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com)

Michaela Gertz, CFO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 70 926 17 75

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

Media Relations

Gretchen Schweitzer and Joanne Tudorica

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 172 861 8540

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)

