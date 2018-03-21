Herald Finance: Blockchain Stocks to Watch in March

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / The cryptocurrency boom has continued to take hold. Over the last few days, prices of bitcoin and Ethereum have seen a rebound in price after previously hitting lows last week. Despite the concern that some have on the legitimacy of the assets in this industry, one topic continues to shine, which is the technology that is behind the blockchain.

As quoted on Entreprenuer.com, "The growing consensus among business leaders and entrepreneurs: The future of blockchain technology will be about a lot more than Bitcoin. Blockchain tech will impact every major area of business from accounting to operations, and there's evidence the revolution has begun."

Two companies who have made this technology a main focus include Block One Capital (OTCQB: BKPPF) and Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM).

Block One Capital (BKPPF)'s Finzat LLC is engaged in creating a blockchain system to streamline and digitize the U. S. residential mortgage process. Benefits will include enhanced compliance and a simpler, auditable, fault tolerant and an overall more efficient process.

As stated on the company's website, the U.S. residential mortgage industry faces many challenges including the need for updated technology to drive efficiency; reduce overall cost; streamline work flow; and simplify loan origination and servicing processes.

There are also concerns among mortgage market practitioners regarding customer identity protection and secondary market trading. Finzat intends to develop a blockchain mortgage collateral management system with one or more U.S. Housing Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSE) in various regions in the United States.

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) announced today that it has signed a 5-year contract to provide Managed Service Platform services to an Africa-based Mobile Virtual Network Operator.

Vic Bozzo, CEO of Pareteum, stated, "Pareteum's MSP Platform is a perfect fit for the contract with our newest global client. This part of the world represents high growth in connections as the digital economy takes over. We are pleased with Rob Mumby and his team as they continue to add customers to our platform."

