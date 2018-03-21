Technavio market research analysts forecast the global data center storage market to grow at a CAGR close to 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global data center storage market from 2018-2022.

This market research report segments the global data center storage market into the following storage systems, including SAN system, NAS system, and DAS system and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising data center construction as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global data center storage market:

Rising data center construction

Technologies such as cloud computing and big data analytics stresses on the construction of more data center facilities worldwide. The advent of social media and the IoT has increased the requirements for data centers to store and process information accurately with fast retrieval times. Data centers comprise of infrastructure such as storage and servers, along with networks that connect the physical infrastructure and web-based interfaces. To develop such facilities and to provide users with access to more scalable, reliable, and efficient storage solutions, enterprises are looking for modern design techniques to facilitate such developments. Many companies have adopted cloud storage to store their data. The demand also led to an increase in adoption of storage infrastructure such as flash and hybrid arrays.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for data center, "Business data plays a crucial role in decision-making. Cloud computing provides options to document and back up data online. This is expected to drive the global data center storage market during the forecast period."

Global data center storage market segmentation

The Americas was the leading region for the global data center storage market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 41%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate of nearly 4%, whereas the Americas and EMEA are expected to see a decline in their respective market share.

