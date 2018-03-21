London stocks had extended losses by midday on Wednesday as the pound gained ground after UK wage growth was shown to have accelerated more than expected at the start of the year, while a slew of updates from retailers meant the high street was very much in focus. The FTSE 100 was down 0.4% to 7,031.25, while the pound was up 0.4% against the dollar at 1.4058 and 0.2% firmer versus the euro at 1.1460. Data out earlier from the Office for National Statistics showed UK average weekly earnings in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...