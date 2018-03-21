Enterprise cloud software services provider Salesforce agreed to acquire smaller rival Mulesoft for $6.5bn overnight. Salesforce, which counts Coca-Cola, Barclays and Unilever among its clients, announced at the close of the Wall Street session said it would pay $44.89 per share of Mulesoft, a 36% premium to the closing price. It is not the first acquisition for Salesforce this year, following the earlier deals for CloudCraze and Attic Labs. MuleSoft, which provides a platform for application ...

