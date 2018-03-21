Renewable energy company Good Energy grew revenues 16.6% in its most recent trading year, improving the group's cash position despite it seeing pre-tax profits fall back by almost two-thirds. The Wiltshire-based firm's annual revenue of £104.5m pushed gross profits ahead 8.2% to £29.3m; however, tighter margins and one-off restructuring costs led to a 63.7% widening of pre-tax losses for the group, which ended the period with a pre-tax loss of £700,000. Good Energy bragged of a "solid and ...

