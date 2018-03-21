Niche specialist services provider Premier Technical Services Group announced its final results for the year ended 31 December on Wednesday, with group revenue up 35% to £52.9m. The AIM-traded firm reported strong underlying organic revenue growth of 11%, and gross profit growth of 33% to £27.1m. Its adjusted operating profit improved 35% to £10.6m, with adjusted profit before tax up 36% to £10.2m. Adjusted earnings per share were 28% higher at 9.73p, and the board confirmed a 14% rise in ...

