Hotel franchise operator Action Hotels announced the opening of its 14th hotel, the 347-room Novotel in Melbourne, Australia ahead of schedule and with advance bookings of more than A$3.5m. The Novotel Melbourne South Wharf hotel is built on a long term, 92-year lease plot of land, situated in the city's newly redeveloped conference and exhibition centre, held by Action Hotels and operated under AccorHotels' 4-star Novotel brand. Sheikh Mubarak Al Sabah, founder and chairman of Action Hotels, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...