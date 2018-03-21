SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Recognized as "Top Rated Marketing Automation Software for 2018" by TrustRadius

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, today announced it has been recognized by customers as a Top Rated Marketing Automation Software for 2018 on TrustRadius, a B2B software technology review platform.

"SharpSpring earned its top-rated status in the marketing automation category as a direct result of customer feedback on TrustRadius," said Megan Headley, Research Director at TrustRadius. "Reviews, contributed mainly by users at marketing and advertising agencies in the small business sector, mention SharpSpring's built-in CRM, good value, and strong partner program as key differentiators. They especially like the ability to use SharpSpring to market to their clients as well as on behalf of their clients."

The TrustRadius Top Rated awards are unique because they are determined solely based on customer sentiment, measured by user satisfaction scores. They are not influenced by analyst opinion, the vendor's company size, popularity, site traffic, or status as a TrustRadius customer.

"We want to make it easy for customers to launch integrated marketing campaigns and improve ROI, so in the last year we focused on launching key new features, integrations and support programs to help them be more successful. It's exciting to see that reflected in positive customer feedback and ratings and being recognized as a top-rated marketing automation solution by TrustRadius," SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson said.

Here is a sampling of customer comments about SharpSpring:

"SharpSpring paid for itself in under six months. Very intuitive and easy to use. Great support. SharpSpring has not just been a vendor but a partner that has allowed us to grow our business." -Kris Martin, Limerent Communications

"SharpSpring allows me to use its powerful tools to promote my business and also market my clients' businesses. I can use it on their behalf or give them a user account and train them to use the tools themselves. SharpSpring also offers me agency pricing and allows me to white label their interface and decide for myself what to charge them to use it." -Greg Dungan, Two Creative Design Group

"SharpSpring has been a valuable tool in our digital marketing agency since 2016. We not only use their robust marketing automation tools but also work with our clients to onboard them with SharpSpring. Our agency's biz dev has improved with the use of nurturing campaigns and workflows all implemented in SharpSpring." -Jeff Tincher, 610 Digital

"We started with SharpSpring last year to get our sales pipeline under control. We knew we needed a marketing automation platform and wanted CRM functionality built into the solution. Customer support and onboarding were second to none." -Brady Teter, InJoy Global

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.



SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.