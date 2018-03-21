Decision Diagnostics Corp.: Decision Diagnostics' Panacea Genprecis! Product Moves into Pre-Production, First Round Clinical Trials to Begin in the Next 30 Days

Initial Testing Proves DECN's GenPrecis! System is Performing Above and Beyond Published Standards, Looking Toward Becoming an Industry Legacy in its Own Right

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK: DECN) is a manufacturer, quality plan administrator, FDA registered medical device customer support organization, and exclusive worldwide sales and regulatory process agent for the GenUltimate! ("Sunshine") diabetes test strip, the new internationally launched GenSure! ("Feather") diabetes test strip, and the GenChoice! "Ladybug" diabetes test strip now in clinical trials.

Today, we are excited to discuss the progress and the successes we have had with our panacea system, GenPrecis!. We are pleased to report our progress is ahead of schedule and set for International launch in late spring 2018, a more precise date shall be announced in coming weeks.

Keith Berman, CEO of Decision Diagnostics, commented, "In the past 90 days we have finished the development of the GenPrecis! system proving to ourselves and our partners that we have created a panacea product that promises to provide the most accurate glucose results of all commercially available glucose monitoring systems. GenPrecis!, in fact, is now performing as well as many hospital-based bedside chemistry analyzers."

GenPrecis! is designed to exceed published performance standards for at-home glucose devices by as much as 50%, while operating in a "portable package" small enough to fit comfortably in the hand of an 11 or 12-year-old, while providing glucose results to diabetics for less than $.25 per strip.

The need for a product such as GenPrecis! has become even more critical and pronounced with continuous monitoring products entering the marketplace. GenPrecis! fills a demand vacuum by operating with greater precision, but also by providing innovative wireless data exchange, all in a small hand-held meter. In addition to our "25 cent" precise solution, we anticipate that GenPrecis! Precise meters will be provided to the diabetic free of charge.

Mr. Berman continued, "If we benchmark a static growth rate of at-home glucose solutions in the worldwide markets, DECN forecasts a 6% market share for GenPrecis!, by 2022. With the average usage of three test strips per day ($.75), we believe that GenPrecis!, could generate revenues in the low to mid 9-figures. Net profit margins are expected to be in excess of 20%."

Mr. Berman concluded, "As stated in late December, GenPrecis! has provided DECN with a major opportunity to become its own legacy. Our engineers were charged with the task of designing a product that will carve a technological gateway to the next decade and beyond. The company continues to believe that we will need a partner with deep pockets, international presence, and large worldwide sales forces to take on the challenge and the opportunities presented. Three of these potential partners have already found us and meetings have ensued."

ABOUT DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP.

Decision Diagnostics Corp. is the leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 6 million diabetics worldwide. With new inspired technology diabetic test strips already in the final stages of development, DECN products will shortly compete on a worldwide scale with legacy manufacturers currently selling to 72+ percent of a $14.4 billion market.

SOURCE: Decision Diagnostics Corp.