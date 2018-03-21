Blue Point Capital Partners: Blue Point and Management Recapitalize FM Sylvan, Inc.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / Blue Point Capital Partners, in partnership with management, announced today the acquisition of its tenth Blue Point III platform investment, FM Sylvan, Inc. (www.fmsylvan.com). The Company is one of North America's leading providers of industrial pipe installation and fabrication, millwright and rigging, electrical, boiler and turbine contracting services.

Established in 1956 and headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, FM Sylvan provides full industrial project support including design, planning, installation, maintenance and repair services to a diversified portfolio of customers. FM Sylvan's broad range of end markets includes automotive, energy, government, education, consumer products, water treatment, material handling, food and pharmaceutical, among others.

"FM Sylvan represented an attractive opportunity to partner with a motivated management team looking to diversify and significantly grow the Company," said Sean Ward, a Partner with Blue Point. "As their first institutional partner, we believe that we can assist management with strategic planning, metrics development, data analytics and an add-on acquisition strategy."

FM Sylvan is well-known across the industry for first-class quality project execution, outstanding engineering capabilities and industry-leading safety procedures. Working with the management team, Blue Point intends to build on these attributes to further deepen the Company's customer relationships and expand maintenance and service offerings.

"We have a strong desire to partner with a firm to help us more completely serve our customer base and expand our services and geographies. Blue Point is the fit for us not only due to their proximity but, more importantly, due to their experience with similar platforms and resources. We believe the combined efforts will better serve our customers and accelerate our growth," said Rob Metz, CEO of FM Sylvan.

"Following nearly three years of developing a relationship with FM Sylvan, we continue to be excited by the opportunities identified to generate growth," said Jeff Robich, a Principal with Blue Point. "The Company is well-positioned to execute numerous organic and acquisition initiatives, and we look forward to working with such a seasoned team."

Blue Point Capital Partners (www.bluepointcapital.com) is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle, and Shanghai, Blue Point's geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors while providing the resources of a larger, global organization. The Blue Point partner group has a 19-year track record of partnering with companies in the lower middle-market to facilitate growth and transformative change. It is one of only a few middle market private equity firms with a presence in both the United States and China, which provides a distinct advantage for its portfolio companies. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $20 million and $300 million in revenue.

