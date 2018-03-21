European News Daily: TicketOffices.com: 100% Guarantee is a Customer Favorite

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / Once you purchase tickets to an event you are looking forward to, it becomes a test of practicing patience and containing your excitement. One thing you should not have to worry about is whether your tickets will be delivered on time. TicketOffices.com understands this and provides a guarantee that you will get your tickets no less than one (1) hour before your event's start time, so you can focus 100% on enjoying the anticipation and excitement of your upcoming event.

TicketOffices.com is quickly transforming first-time users into loyal customers thanks to its first class service. Matt, wrote:

"Got my tickets within a few days of ordering them. The Sales and Service staff provided first class service! Very Happy with the whole experience. Will definitely use them again!"

Another reason TicketOffices.com has loyal customers is its ability to get tickets to popular shows or events. This includes even those that tend to sell out super quickly. Instead of thinking you don't stand a chance at securing tickets, think again. That's exactly what TicketOffices.com customer Linda did. In her review she wrote:

"Ticketmaster was sold out for Roger Hodgson at the RiverRock...they had onesies left for $99.50 plus service charges. Ticketoffices had Row A center left at $89 each plus service charges. My bill came to $227 for two tix front row seating. The tix were emailed to me within half hour. I'll let u know how the concert went. YES I would definitely buy again to sold out shows from this site. Thanks again."

Buying your tickets is the first step in enjoying your event. The process should be smooth and troublefree, so you're free to look forward to a good time. It's essential you have trust in the site you use, especially when you're spending good money on the tickets.

Customer reviews make it clear TicketOffices.com lives up to its 100% Guarantee.

TicketOffices.com, a ticket reseller, is reinventing the digital ticket office. TicketOffices.com has created a ticket resale marketplace where buyers get the peace of mind of a 100% Guarantee, eliminating much of the headache around ticket buying. Tickets are 100% guaranteed to be valid. Delivery is 100% guaranteed to be on time. And if an event is canceled, a full refund will be issued. Scalpers and scammers just can't compete.

Everything TicketOffices.com does is done with the customer top of mind. From using reviews and site data to create a better user experience, to making payment easier than ever with tools like Apple Pay, TicketOffices.com has successfully reinvented online ticket buying.

To learn more about ticketoffices.com visit:

Website - http://www.ticketoffices.com

Blog - https://blog.ticketoffices.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ticketoffices

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ticketoffices

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ticketoffices

SOURCE: TicketOffices.com