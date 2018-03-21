Huawei Announces Strategic Partnership with IATA

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Passenger Terminal EXPO 2018 in Stockholm, Huawei today announced it has joined the Strategic Partnerships Program of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Through this Program, Huawei will use its advanced ICT innovations and expertise to help develop airports and airlines of the future, enhancing the passenger experience and optimizing air cargo operations.

The development of a country's aviation industry is a key indicator of its economic, technical and social progress. A thriving aviation industry requires collaboration among airlines, airports, and other stakeholders involved in the industry chain. It also depends on the development of global industry standards and processes, and implementation of new technologies which are critical for transforming the industry. Becoming a member of the IATA Strategic Partnerships Program represented an ideal opportunity for Huawei to extend its commitment to advancing the aviation industry. IATA is the trade association of the world's airlines, which was formed in April 1945 in Havana, representing some 280 airlines of 120 countries, covering 83% of total air traffic. Professional support is provided to all industry stakeholders with a wide range of products and expert services, including formulating industry policies to address aviation issues.

Leveraging continuous innovation, Huawei's ICT products, solutions, and services have been adopted by more than 50 airports, airlines, and air traffic control authorities. Customers include more than 15 global airports with more than 30 million annual passengers each. Through the IATA Strategic Partnerships Program, Huawei will apply new ICT to boost digital transformation of the aviation industry. It will help customers build smart airports and airlines that are dynamic, efficient, collaborative, innovative, and ready for an intelligent era, meeting airports', airlines' and passengers' requirements for safety, efficiency, and personalized services.

"The IATA Strategic Partnerships Program is open to companies that add value and bring benefits to the air transport industry directly and indirectly by means of their services, products and solutions," said Mark Hubble, IATA's Senior Vice President, Marketing and Commercial Services. "We are very happy to include Huawei in our growing family of Strategic Partners."

Yuan Xilin, President of the Transportation Sector of Huawei Enterprise BG, said: "Huawei is excited to join IATA's Strategic Partnerships Program. IATA provides an invaluable platform for members to collaborate with other aviation leaders on areas of mutual concern, and it enables airlines to benefit from a wide range of cutting-edge products and expertise to achieve safer, more efficient, and cost-effective operations. Huawei's vision is to bring digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. With global airports and airlines evolving toward Smart Airports and Smart Airlines, Huawei is committed to becoming the best partner for aviation digital transformation by providing one-stop ICT solutions to help customers enhance services and create a seamless passenger experience. Together we will seek solutions that are critical to the future of the aviation industry."

At the Passenger Terminal EXPO 2018, Huawei is showcasing a full suite of ICT solutions covering aviation hybrid cloud, airport agile network, and airport visualized operations. Huawei is collaborating with world-leading airports and airlines on innovative models of aviation cloud, passenger experience optimization, and visualized operations solutions. Huawei has successfully implemented solutions featuring cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and communications networks for aviation customers worldwide. This was achieved with the support of its local teams and extensive ecosystem partners in more than 170 countries and regions around the globe. To date, 197 of the Fortune Global 500 companies and 45 of the Top 100 companies have chosen Huawei as their digital transformation partner.

Huawei's booth at the Passenger Terminal EXPO 2018 is located at Stand 1810, Stockholmsmässan Hall A. Visit http://e.huawei.com/topic/2018passenger-terminal/ for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657000/Huawei.jpg