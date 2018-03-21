The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automatic pill dispensing systems marketpredicts a CAGR close to 8% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005550/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automatic pill dispensing systems market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global automatic pill dispensing systems market by application, including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and home healthcare and by geography, including, the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automatic pill dispensing systems market, according to Technavio researchers:

Growing aging population: a major market driver

Increasing adoption of automation in healthcare: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global automatic pill dispensing systems market with 45% share in 2017

In 2017, the hospital pharmacies segment held the highest market share of 40%

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Growing aging population: a major market driver

The aging population is increasing worldwide. Countries such as Japan, the UK, the US, and Germany have a large amount of the aging population. In 2017, in the US, 10% of people with Alzheimer's disease were 65 years and above. Diseases such as Alzheimer, osteoarthritis, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and diabetes mellitus are common health disorders faced by the aging population. This leads to a number of prescribed medications for the elderly. Managing all these medications can lead to mistakes such as missing doses, taking incorrect amounts, or taking medicines at the wrong time, leading to hospital visits, severity of illness, and even death. Such factors are driving the demand for automatic pill dispensing systems from the aging population.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing adoption of automation in healthcare: emerging market trend

Automation in healthcare is on the rise globally. Fully automated pharmacy solutions prove to be economical and generate precise results. Automation can replace manually intensive tasks, which saves time for healthcare professionals. This allows researchers to devote more time to patient consultation and precision in diagnosis. Automation also reduces the chances of human error and improves pharmacy productivity. It also contributes to data-driven insights because the technology used to automate processes can deliver a large volume of data, which can be used for performance improvement and optimization. The data is collected on the working of the process and use the information to improve the same process. This leads to an increase in throughput and helps in reducing the workload of healthcare professionals.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness, "The latest automatic pill dispensers come with features such as flexible configurations in limited space. The medication dispensing systems can be customized with spacious drawers. It can also be combined in various configurations and can manage a pharmacy's unique needs. These features can reduce automation footprint on hospital floors and pharmacies that have space constraints."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global automatic pill dispensing systems market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. Significant investments made in healthcare research in North America is one of the major factor driving growth in the Americas. This region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increase in government initiatives and the growth in the economy of South America.

In EMEA, in countries such as Germany, the UK, and France, the high prevalence of mental disorders and the rising healthcare expenditure is leading to the increase in demand for automatic pill dispensing systems. Similarly, in APAC, the increasing aging population and the rising healthcare expenditure are driving the demand for pharmacy automation systems such as automatic pill dispensing systems.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005550/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com