Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

March 21, 2018 at 3.20 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Members of the Board Committees

The Board of Directors of Kemira Oyj elected members among themselves for the Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee at its meeting today.



The Board's Personnel and Remuneration Committee members are Timo Lappalainen, Jari Paasikivi and Kerttu Tuomas. The Personnel and Remuneration Committee is chaired by Jari Paasikivi.



The Board's Audit Committee members are Kaisa Hietala, Timo Lappalainen and Jari Paasikivi. The Audit Committee is chaired by Timo Lappalainen.

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj

Jukka Hakkila, Group General Counsel

Tel. +358 10 862 1690



Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 10 862 1255

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

