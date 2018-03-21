Herald Finance: These Blockchain Stocks Are Finding Opportunity

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / Blockchain technology has innovative companies rethinking their strategies for the digital age. A blockchain is an electronically distributed ledger or list of entries, much like a stock ledger, that various participants maintain via a network of computers. Where most of today's headlines on this technology tend to focus on investment performance and the volatility of cryptocurrency, countless businesses are beginning to focus on blockchain's future beyond bitcoin. From operations and logistics to general accounting practices, this technology has numerous applications and companies are beginning to realize this. Two companies taking blockchain technology into account include Start Monday (OTCQB: STMDF) and DPW Holdings (NYSE American: DPW).

StartMonday's ("STMDF") core recruiting platform helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions and supported by an intuitive Applicant Tracking System. StartMonday's video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first - making the process much more efficient.

Where they have achieved more interest in blockchain technology has been with its CareerChain product. StartMonday is connecting the power of blockchain technology with its existing product lineup aimed at delivering a true next generation solution for HR professionals and job-seekers alike. Furthermore, the company has already stated that it has worked with a number of large and notable companies that include citizenM hotels, RTL, Uber, and Intercontinental Hotels Group (Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn, Indigo, Candlewood Suites, Crowne Plaza, EVEN Hotels, InterContinental, Kimpton, Staybridge Suites).

DPW Holdings, Inc is a diverse holding company with a growth strategy of acquiring undervalued assets, disruptive technologies, sustainable solutions and impactful ventures for incubation and development to reach their full potential for long-term growth and returns for investors.

The company has focused on investments in diverse industries within the commercial, defense/aerospace, industrial, telecom, medical, crypto-mining, hospitality, textile, and investment/corporate lending markets. Through its subsidiaries, they supply innovative technologies and services. In recent news, the company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Super Crypto Mining, entered into an agreement to buy another 1,100 S9 mining machines. The purchase is consistent with DPW's already stated goal of owning 10,000 mining machines by the end of the year.

