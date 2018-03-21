The "Europe SCADA Market by System Component, Architecture Type, Industry Vertical and Country 2014-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market in Europe is valued at $3.52 billion in 2017 and expected to exhibit a moderate growth over 2018-2023.

Highlighted with 23 tables and 47 figures, this 135-page report Europe SCADA Market by System Component, Architecture Type, Industry Vertical and Country 2014-2023 is based on a comprehensive research of Europe SCADA system market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2023.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe SCADA market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of system component, architecture type, industry vertical and region.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key SCADA vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by System Component

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Architecture Type

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical

6 European Market 2014-2023 by Country

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

B-SCADA Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Larsen Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TechnipFMC plc

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t5hhjg/europe_scada?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005667/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Industrial Automation