

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France will cancel flights to and from French airports due to a strike by air traffic controllers on Thursday, and may face further cancellations on Friday, as a result of strike action from its own employees.



The airline said that on Thursday it expects to operate 100% of its long-haul flights, 75% of its medium-haul flights to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport and 60% of its short-haul flights at Paris-Orly and provincial airports. Last minute delays and cancellations can be expected.



