Board members will have specific tasks and responsibilities to help fuel WePower's expansion

WePower, the blockchain based green energy financing and trading platform, announces today that it is creating a Board of Advisors. WePower has been very fortunate to have attracted the interest of such an all-star list of Advisors up to this point, and the creation of a formal Board of Advisors will only help fuel the further growth and expansion of the WePower vision for a greener Smart Grid.

Members to the WePower advisory board will be led by entrepreneur Peter Diamandis, founder and chairman of the X Prize Foundation and an Executive Founder of Singularity University. Other board members, who have been at the forefront of showcasing and predicting the change driven by IT, include:

Maja Vujinovic: CEO of OGroup, ex-Chief Innovation Officer of Emerging Tech at GE Digital, and one of the most influential women in the blockchain industry

Trevor Townsend: Managing Director at Startupbootcamp Energy Australia, who has successfully exited several businesses in the energy sector in Australia

You (Ricky) Li: Ex-CME energy derivative product manager, experienced energy and cryptocurrency trader

This group will be joined on occasion by some of WePower's original advisors who will continue to support and counsel WePower through the next stage of its development.

"It is great to be joining. I'm passionate about exponential technologies and I'm passionate about creating abundance in the world, and one of the things that I have really enjoyed about WePower and its vision is the idea that we are heading towards the world of abundant energy, true renewable sources," said Peter Diamandis. "I think the team is very solid and has diverse expertise that has helped contribute to the success of WePower up to this point. The work the company is already doing in Spain, Australia and Estonia is proof of that."

"It is very exciting to see that WePower has a capability to provide decentralized financing options for renewable energy projects. We are living in a world that is hungry for economic empowerment of larger populations, and the WePower team is strongly positioned to work with current leaders in the energy market and make it a success for all players," said Maja Vujinovic. "It is key to recognize that the biggest change and impact might not come from creating something completely innovative but making our current systems more optimal for larger use, which is what WePower is doing."

"I believe the WePower team is at the forefront of an electricity market transition from fossil fuel to renewable. The intermittent nature of electricity generation and difficulty in financing have been the obstacle of renewable adoption worldwide. WePower's financing model and tokenized generation targets at this essential issue with a brilliant blockchain-based solution," said Ricky Li. "This is a stellar team with a good track record in renewable industry. I am very excited to walk the journey with them and leverage my knowledge in energy trading and risk management."

"It is a memorable day for WePower. We are fortunate that global business leaders and innovators, with a strong expertise in technology, energy and blockchain, a clear vision about the future and an extensive network, have joined the WePower Advisory Board," said Arturas Asakavicius, co-founder and COO of WePower.

About WePower:

WePower is a blockchain-based green energy financing and financing and trading platform. It helps renewable energy producers to raise capital by issuing their own energy tokens. WePower connects energy buyers (end users and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below market rates. WePower has developed Ethereum Smart Energy contract tokens to standardize, simplify and globally open currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. WePower wants to help build an infrastructure to bridge renewable energy producers output and traditional energy grid operators thus making the grid a little greener.

Leadership:

Nikolaj Martyniuk, Co-Founder and CEO

Arturas Asakavicius, Co-Founder and COO

Kaspar Kaarlep, Co-Founder and CTO

