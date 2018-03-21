3Gtms Positioned in the Niche Players Quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

SHELTON, Conn., March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Gtms, Inc., a global provider of Tier 1 transportation management software, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Niche Players quadrant of the report, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems*. This is the first time 3Gtms has been positioned within the Magic Quadrant.

According to the report, the research "focuses on holistic multimodal domestic TMSs for use by shippers (such as manufacturers, retailers, distributors and wholesalers) or non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) organizations." Key criteria for the 2018 Magic Quadrant included: The breadth of the TMS; depth of the TMS; usability and adaptability; global go-to market strategy and offering; partner ecosystem; vision, thought leadership, roadmap, and track record; and a compelling SCE convergence strategy.

The full report is available at no charge at the 3Gtms website here (http://www.3gtms.com/gartner).

"We consider our positioning in the Niche Players quadrant of this Magic Quadrant by Gartner a confirmation of our mission to deliver a TMS unlike anything else on the market in terms of design and flexibility," said Mitch Weseley, CEO of 3Gtms. "We feel that our technology continues to wow our customers by enabling them to optimize their transportation with more power and efficiency than ever before, such as our industry-first offering of Continuous Pool Optimization."

3Gtms customers have offered their own praise and note that the expertise behind the technology is just as critical to a project's success. Thomas B. Crowley, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Crowley, notes, "We chose to partner with 3Gtms on one of the largest and most complex TMS projects in the world serving the U.S. Department of Defense. 3Gtms offered the best system for expanding and optimizing our transportation offerings and their expertise is second to none. In fact, it's been the best IT effort we've ever experienced."

According to Gartner, "The evolutionary expansion of the depth and breadth of TMS offerings improves the value proposition for TMSs. Enhancements in freight procurement, analytics, and support for more modes of transportation (for example, intermodal, parcel, rail, air and private/dedicated fleets); visibility/event management (track and trace); and performance management have added to the value of TMSs beyond the traditional boundaries of better load planning and electronic freight tendering."

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems" by Bart De Muynck, March 19, 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About 3Gtms

3Gtms is the fastest growing Tier 1 transportation management system (TMS) provider and is committed to giving mid-to-large shippers and logistics service providers a competitive advantage through technology. Whether you move $5 million or $5 billion in freight, the 3G-TM solution seamlessly manages the full transportation lifecycle, including transportation planning and optimization, execution and settlement, empowering customers to make better shipping decisions while meeting their service goals. 3Gtms' reputation for being a trusted partner is reflected in customer satisfaction and retention rates that are unmatched in the TMS industry. For more information, visit: www.3gtms.com (http://www.3gtms.com/).

Media Contact

Chuck Fuerst

3Gtms, Inc.

203.567.4610, x443

cfuerst@3gtms.com (mailto:cfuerst@3gtms.com)