Technavio market research analysts forecast the global dental implants market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005567/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global dental implants market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global dental implants market into the following end-users (dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others (physicians' offices and dental service organizations)) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report will also provide detailed insights regarding the prominent trends impacting market growth.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing number of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global dental implants market:

Increasing number of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments

Dental aesthetics emphasize on enhancing the dental and facial appearance through cosmetic treatments. Cosmetic dentistry procedures are used in dental diseases such dental caries and periodontal diseases as well as for tooth whitening and bleaching that improves the color of the teeth. The use of CAD/CAM systems has improved the accuracy of these procedures. 3D technology is being extensively used to design and develop dental prosthesis and dental impressions.

Dental clinics and dental implant vendors use various marketing strategies that help to create customer interest. The awareness levels about cosmetic dentistry are high in developed and developing countries. Therefore, many people in these countries are choosing dental implants to avoid social stigma and to improve appearance. The availability of advanced dental implants, the presence of prosthetic products such as dental crowns, the increasing investments in R&D for the development of dental implants, and the presence of many dentists and dental care professionals skilled in cosmetic dentistry procedures will drive the growth of the global dental implants market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forin-vitro diagnostics, "In most of the developing and underdeveloped countries, including the countries in Africa, the lack of awareness about dental hygiene is leading to periodontal diseases. Periodontal diseases are associated with tooth loss. Tooth loss can also be caused by age-related degenerative changes in the geriatric population. The increasing edentulous population because of dental diseases and age-related dental conditions will increase the demand for dental implants during the forecast period. Dental implants are essential for the fitment of dental prostheses such as crowns and bridges."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global dental implants market segmentation

The dental hospitals and clinics end-user segment dominated the market by accounting for approximately 75% of the market share. The increasing number of public and private dental clinics and the growing governmental support in developed countries such as Canada, Japan, the US, and the UK and a few developing countries such as China have increased the number of prosthetic implantations and cosmetic dentistry procedures. Private investments for the establishment of dental clinics have increased over the years. These clinics are set up with high-quality dental equipment that eases the dental implantation procedures. These clinics are expected to increase the adoption of dental implants through their specialized services.

In 2017, the global dental implants market was dominated by EMEA that accounted for around 47% market share. The increasing healthcare expenditure, the growing awareness about oral health, and adequate reimbursements for dental surgical procedures drive market growth in the region.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005567/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com