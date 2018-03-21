

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales report for February will be revealed at 10.00 am ET Wednesday. The consensus is for 5.420 million, up from 5.380 million a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback dropped against the franc and the euro, it held steady against the yen and the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.2292 against the euro, 106.19 against the yen, 0.9526 against the franc and 1.4072 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



