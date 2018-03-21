Algold Resources Ltd: Algold Appoints Benoit La Salle as Chief Executive Officer

MONTREAL, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V:ALG) ("Algold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Benoit La Salle as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. La Salle will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Algold, a position that he has occupied since early 2013.

Mr. La Salle, FCPA, FCA, has over 20 years of experience in the development and operation of mining projects in West Africa. In 1995, he founded Canadian-based SEMAFO Inc., which grew from a junior explorer to a +250,000 ounce-per-year gold producer in West Africa. Mr. La Salle has been, and remains, a key stakeholder, an investor, a chairman, a board member or an executive of many public and private sector companies, primarily in the mining, energy and clean tech sectors where he has been a strong proponent of transformational change and shareholder value creation. Mr. La Salle has also given back through his involvement in several large NGOs in Canada and Africa.

Concurrent with the above organizational change, Mr. Francois Auclair, M.Sc, FGAC, PGeo, formerly the CEO, will assume the key role of Executive Vice-President, Exploration, focusing on the successful execution and continued development of the Algold Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania. Mr. Auclair will also lead the exploration team in the identification of prospective new gold projects in West Africa. Mr. Auclair has an extensive and successful track record of gold discovery and project growth in Africa, and has been responsible for the identification and/or development of a number of gold mines in Africa and internationally.

As part of its regular ongoing 2017 annual compensation program, the Corporation has granted 821,429 deferred share units ("DSUs") to three officers of the "Corporation", one of whom is also a director, in respect to their 2017 compensation, at a price of $0.14 each. These issuances were made under the Corporation's DSU Plan.

ABOUT ALGOLD

Algold Resources Ltd is focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The board of directors and management team are seasoned resource industry professionals with extensive experience in the exploration and development of world-class gold projects in Africa.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Algold Resources Limited.

1320, Graham Blvd., Suite 132, Town of Mont-Royal, Quebec, H3P 3C8, www.algold.com (http://www.algold.com/)

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, FCA Alex Ball Chief Executive Officer Executive VP, Finance & Corporate Development Email: b.lasalle@algold.com (mailto:b.lasalle@algold.com) Email: a.ball@algold.com (mailto:a.ball@algold.com) Tel.: +1 (514) 951-4411 Tel.: +1 (647) 919-2227

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Algold Resources Ltd via Globenewswire

