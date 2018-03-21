Profits at Xaar fell in 2017 as a result of shrinking margins and delayed product launches but the inkjet printing technology manufacturer remained confident of growing the business. The Cambridge-based group posted a 31% fall in pre-tax profits to £12.3m in the year ended 31 December, despite revenue picking up 4% to £100.1m, as a result of restructuring costs and acquisition expenses. Xaar, which recently demonstrated to a small select group of partners and potential customers a first ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...