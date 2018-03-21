Markets in Asia finished mixed on Wednesday, with investor attention very much turned across the Pacific Ocean to the Federal Reserve ahead of the outcome of its March policy meeting. In Japan, markets were closed for the vernal equinox holiday, as the yen strengthened 0.29% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 106.22. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.27% to 3,281.59, and the smaller, technology-heavy Shenzhen Composite slid 0.73% to 1,858.61. South Korea's Kospi slipped just ...

