Eckhartz Press: Children's Book Authors Jump on John Oliver Bandwagon

John Oliver's Children's Book, A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, Inspires Authors of Patty and the Stump

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / The writers of Patty and the Stump, a book about bullying, manipulation, and leadership, has announced, like Oliver, they will donate 100% of the profits from their book to the Trevor Project, a charity providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention for young people in the LGBTQ community.

Author Tim Clue said, "Like A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, Patty and the Stump is an actual book for children that addresses a real issue. It's just a coincidence that our book was also motivated by a very bad person who was a shining example of the bad behavior addressed in the book."

Co-author Spike Manton said, "If you think we're just doing this now to ride the publicity coattails of John Oliver and his book, you're absolutely right. But it's not about money, we are thousands of dollars in the hole. It's about leeching off the genius of John Oliver to benefit a great cause while spreading a good message about an important topic."

Patty and the Stump, illustrated masterfully by Cleveland Artist Len Peralta, is an unapologetic tale set in a prairie and told through the eyes of future journalist, Patty the Prairie Dog. Patty resists peer pressure and the bullying of the egomaniacal Stump, who has turned the prairie animals against each other in a quest for power.

"Our hope was the book would promote discussion on the serious topic of bullying and how to address it with children," says Manton. "There is even a series of questions at the end of the book to encourage dialogue on the issue, and demonstrate that demagoguery and manipulation are not leadership."

Added Manton, "We sincerely hope that John Oliver and Last Week Tonight recognize our gesture for what it is, a brazen attempt to opportunistically exploit their popularity to give our unheard message and unread book the attention it deserves. We are just following their example to do good things while shining a light on bad things done by bad people."

"And," said Clue, "We are thrilled to contribute whatever is raised to the great work done by the Trevor Project."

The book is available online at Eckhartz Press (eckhartzpress.com) and both print book and eBook on Amazon.

www.TrevorProject.com

