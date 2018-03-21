Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 4, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AFH) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Atlas securities between March 13, 2017 and March 2, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/afh.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company failed to employ internal controls to ensure appropriate accounting practices; including, but not limited to, the calculation of certain loss reserves; (2) that, as a result, the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak; (3) that as a result the Company's financial statements were inaccurate and misleading, including by understating certain loss reserves; and, (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Atlas Financial's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 2, 2018, Atlas announced it took a significant loss-reserve charge in the fourth quarter related to the Company's commercial auto claims from 2015 and prior. On this news, the Company's share price fell $7.70, or 40.96%, to close at $11.10 on March 2, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Atlas, you have until May 4, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

