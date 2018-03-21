Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against LJM Funds Management Ltd. (LJMIX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline -April 10, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LJM Funds Management Ltd. ("LJMIX" or the "Company") (LJMIX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased LJM Preservation and Growth Fund Class I ("LJMIX") (NASDAQ: LJMIX) between February 28, 2015 and February 7, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/ljmix.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LJMIX was not focused on capital preservation and left investors exposed to an unacceptably high risk of catastrophic losses; and (2) LJMIX had not taken appropriate steps to preserve capital in down markets.

On February 5, 2018, the S&P dropped about 4.6% and LJMIX dropped roughly 80% from a previous close price of $9.82 per share on February 2, 2018 to $1.94 per share on February 7, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/ljmix or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in LJMIX, you have until April 10, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC