Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2018) - Fundata Canada Inc., a provider of Canadian investment fund data, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Barchart, a global leader in market data and technology services, to provide premium Canadian data on mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to The Globe and Mail's Globe Investor website.

Fundata's data feeds integrate seamlessly with Barchart's state-of-the-art platform to provide an exceptional user experience for visitors to the Globe Investor site, adding value to The Globe's standing as Canada's premier source for financial information.

"Fundata is excited to partner with Barchart to provide Canada's most comprehensive and reliable investment fund data to The Globe and Mail," said Janny Vincent, President and CEO of Fundata. "This valuable partnership with Barchart lets us further leverage our 30-year history providing top-shelf data services to Canada's financial institutions and most influential media channels."

"Fundata has paved the way into becoming one of the leading investment fund and analytics providers in the Canadian marketplace and Barchart is proud to partner with them to deliver a custom data solution to The Globe and Mail," says Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "Through this partnership, Barchart will look to continue to grow our relationship with both Fundata and The Globe and Mail and expand our overall presence within the Canadian marketplace."

With its commitment to Barchart's superior delivery platform and Fundata's investment fund data service, The Globe and Mail cements its position as a leader in providing visitors to its Globe Investor site with a trusted source of timely investment fund performance data and fundamental metrics.

"Fundata has been a key partner as we replatform our financial content and tools," says Greg Doufas, Chief Technology Officer at The Globe and Mail. "Their flexible technology and data provides the solid backbone necessary as we constantly adapt the Globe Investor financial tool set."

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada. Our database contains data on over 40,000 investment fund products. Fundata provides customized data feeds, top-shelf analytics, cutting-edge software tools, and seamless hosted web solutions for fund companies, back office systems, investment planners, banks, trust companies, resellers and redistributors, and online, print, and broadcast media channels.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

