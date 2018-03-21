Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, California, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan is pleased to present the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, taking placeon July 16-18, 2018 at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. The event, themed In Pursuit of a Complete Reinvention of Marketing, will feature two outstanding keynote presenters from two remarkable organizations: FedEx and Evernote.

To register and download the event agenda for the, 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, please visit: www.marketingmindxchange.com

Scott Harkins, Senior Vice President, Customer Channel Marketing, FedEx Services, will open the event with his keynote entitled The Next Generation of Customer Experience in a Digital Age. Scott will be sharing insights on how FedEx fuels their brand by driving a seamless customer experience along every touchpoint and how marketing's evolving digital role is a critical component of the overall client journey.

Harkins joined FedEx in 1992. In his current role, he leads the Customer Engagement Marketing, Retail Marketing, Global Marketing Foundations and Digital Access Marketing teams at the organization.

Andrew Malcolm, Chief Marketing Officer, Evernote, will present a keynote, The Future is Now: Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence for Marketing. Malcolm will explain why, although it seems paradoxical, the more machines do your marketing, the more personal your marketing becomes. He will explain why the only way to produce one-to-one marketing content at scale is with machine learning. Key concepts from his presentation will include:

How you can use AI thinking without buying any software

Best practices for overcoming organizational reticence to experimenting with new digital tools

An evaluation of the technologies available today...do they really work?

Malcolm has over a decade of experience leading global software as a service (SaaS) business. His approach marries big data insights with compelling content to help users get the most value from apps, build brand love, and increase engagement leading to paid conversions.

This highly interactive business to business event will offer marketing leaders and senior executives the opportunity to benefit from:

Case studies and best practices to help marketing leaders leverage the latest insight-driven, customer-centric marketing strategies

Dynamic collaboration zones designed to foster the transformational thinking needed to succeed in marketing today

Networking opportunities with peers leading the way in marketing's revolution

Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from today's marketing thought leaders. To register for the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, or to view the event agenda and other information, please visit www.marketingmindxchange.com. For more information, please email events.us@frost.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Corporate Communications - Americas

P: +1 (210) 348 1012

E: francesca.valente@frost.com

http://www.frost.com