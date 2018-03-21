Kitron ASA: Kitron: Publishing of Annual Report for 2017

(2018-03-21) The Board of Directors of Kitron ASA has approved the Annual Report for 2017. The financial accounts remain unchanged compared with the Q4 report.

The Annual Report is attached and is also published at www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com).

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, CEO, Tel: +47 948 40 850

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, Tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.4 billion in 2017 and has about 1 450 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

Kitron-Annual-report-2017-web (http://hugin.info/197/R/2178055/840481.pdf)



